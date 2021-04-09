US Navy publicises patrol in Indian waters without consent; experts weigh its impact on Indo-US relationship

VIDEOS

India

Updated : April 09, 2021 10:13 PM IST

US naval destroyer John Paul Jones entered Indian waters near Lakshadweep and openly publicised a military exercise it conducted without the consent of Indian authorities.

A statement by the US Navy's 7th fleet read, "USS John Paul Jones asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law."

The statement went on to say, "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims."

Sources said Indian authorities were surprised by the tone of the 7th fleet's statement. They also added that India supports freedom of navigation but ships passing through India's exclusive economic zone need prior consent.

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Meera Shankar, ex-Indian ambassador to USA.