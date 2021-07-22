US Investment Climate Report 2021 says India still a challenging place to do business

The United States has lauded India for enacting what it calls ''ambitious structural economic reforms'' in its latest investment climate report, but has cautioned that it still remains a challenging place to do business.

The report further highlights that India’s new protectionist measures would be closing off producers from global supply chain and restricting expansion of bilateral trade.

These are the issues that the US government will be taking up with the Indian government in the bilateral talks when it comes to US-India trade deal.

