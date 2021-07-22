  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos India
VIDEOS
India

US Investment Climate Report 2021 says India still a challenging place to do business

Updated : July 22, 2021 18:50:44 IST
The United States has lauded India for enacting what it calls ''ambitious structural economic reforms'' in its latest investment climate report, but has cautioned that it still remains a challenging place to do business.
The report further highlights that India’s new protectionist measures would be closing off producers from global supply chain and restricting expansion of bilateral trade.
These are the issues that the US government will be taking up with the Indian government in the bilateral talks when it comes to US-India trade deal.
For more, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement