US International DFC sees India as their biggest market, invested $5 billion till now

NBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Scott Nathan, CEO of US International DFC about future areas of investments in India, the vaccine partnership and investments in biological-e, and rise of India as an alternative to China.

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Thursday said it sees India as the biggest market and has invested $5 billion till now.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Scott Nathan, chief executive officer of US International DFC said the company has made $5 billion of investments over its history.

"In India, our current portfolio is across 90 projects, $3.2 billion of financing, and investments. We are delighted to be here, it's our biggest market and very important to us," he said. Nathan arrived in India on Monday for his three-day visit.

For the United States of America, India is a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific. The US International Development Finance Corporation is stepping up investments across microfinance, renewable energy, digital connectivity, and supply chains.

