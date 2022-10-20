    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsindia News

    US International DFC sees India as their biggest market, invested $5 billion till now

    videos | IST

    US International DFC sees India as their biggest market, invested $5 billion till now

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    NBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Scott Nathan, CEO of US International DFC about future areas of investments in India, the vaccine partnership and investments in biological-e, and rise of India as an alternative to China.

    US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Thursday said it sees India as the biggest market and has invested $5 billion till now.
    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Scott Nathan, chief executive officer of US International DFC said the company has made $5 billion of investments over its history.
    Also Read:
     UN food agency chief presses Gulf states to ‘’step up’' on aid
    "In India, our current portfolio is across 90 projects, $3.2 billion of financing, and investments. We are delighted to be here, it's our biggest market and very important to us," he said. Nathan arrived in India on Monday for his three-day visit.
    For the United States of America, India is a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific. The US International Development Finance Corporation is stepping up investments across microfinance, renewable energy, digital connectivity, and supply chains.
    Watch the video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng