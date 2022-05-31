Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Gamini Singla said she is extremely overwhelmed and just full of gratitude and getting rank three was like dream come true. She added that Indian administrative services in Punjab would be a preference.

For the first time in seven years, three women have secured the top three ranks in Union Public Service Commission 2021. Shruti Sharma, an alumnus of St Stephen’s, Delhi, is the topper, while Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla are ranked second and third respectively. A total of 685 candidates qualified, with 177 being women.

Gamini is an alumnus of Punjab Engineering College and it was her childhood dream to become an IAS officer. Gamini has been preparing at home since 2020 after completing her B-tech in computer science engineering and cracked the exam in the second attempt.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Singla said, “I feel extremely overwhelmed and just full of gratitude; so satisfied right now; getting rank three was like dream come true.”

She said she would prefer Indian administrative services in her home state of Punjab.

When asked what kind of work she would like to do, she said, “I think wherever I am posted, I would like to work my best because I think there is a lot of scope in every department, and we can contribute to everything. But having said that, I think there are a few departments that gives us the opportunity I would love to work in, such as health, education and women empowerment. It will be good if I can contribute to these three sectors in any way.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video