Ukraine will resort to guerrilla warfare if Russia enters Kyiv, says MP

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its seventh day amidst reports of explosions, more civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis of mammoth proportions at the western borders.

The Indian embassy has issued an urgent advisory to Indian's, asking them to leave Kharkiv as soon as possible.

Russian troops have laid siege to Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv intensifying attacks on big cities- Kremlin has also claimed to have seized Kherson, a port city located in south Ukraine, closer to Crimea.

There are reports emerging that Russian troops are encircling Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital sparking fears of a full blown attack.

Earlier the Russian military fired missiles at a TV tower in the capital city Kyiv. The tower was within a one kilometre vicinity of the Indian embassy - most western nations, including India have relocated their embassy to Lviv.

However Russia continues to maintain it is only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defence and air force systems. In a statement, Kremlin has said it is open to continuing the talks. This comes after Ukraine's President Zelensky said Russia needs to stop the bombing for talks to resume.

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Putin a "dictator" in his annual state of the union address. He said Putin 'badly miscalculated' by invading Ukraine.

More and more global companies are shunning Russian companies as the chorus of condemnations grows louder.

