Ukraine-Russia War and India: Here’s how it’s impacting agri, pharma, oil space

The war in Ukraine is now in its 4th week. Russia's invasion will have an impact not just on Ukraine and Europe but on the entire global economy.

In fact, the war is hurting Indian farmers in multiple ways. Nashik's grape farmers are particularly feeling the squeeze as farmers are forced to sell to local markets at much lesser prices.

The current crisis is disrupting the supply of some essential commodities like sunflower oil, wheat, corn and barley which could lead to higher prices for a variety of food items.

