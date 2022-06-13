Tomato prices soar beyond Rs 100 rupees a kilogram after production falls 31 percent. Experts say prices are unlikely to stabilise for a couple of months, since fresh produce will hit the market only after July.

Tomato prices are reaching for the sky, a sharp decline in supply has widened the demand-supply gap, causing this latest price hike. As per experts, prices won't stabilise till the new produce comes and that will take weeks.

India produces 20 million metric tonne of tomatoes every year, but this year the production dropped by 31 percent pushing prices as high as Rs 100-200 per kg. This has implications for food inflation and policy-making as well.

The next produce is due in July end which means that the tomato prices won't stabilise for another two months. It is a worrisome situation not only for the farmers and consumers, but also a headache for the government as tomatoes along with onions and potato prices have snowballed into political issues.

CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora brings ground report from rural Maharashtra.

