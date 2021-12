Silicon valley-based the IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) has named Kumar Mangalam Birla as the Global Entrepreneur of the Year in business transformation making him the first Indian industrialist to receive the award.

He was awarded for his extraordinary leadership of the conglomerate during the pandemic. The award was presented at the TiE Global Summit Awards ceremony held in Dubai.

