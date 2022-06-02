These new-age brands cater to healthy variants of ice creams

With consumers watching what they eat, ice-creams are also looking for guilt-free indulgences, and there are a whole host of new-age brands catering to healthy variants of ice-creams, but at a premium. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta has more details.

Organic, vegan, low-calorie, sugar-free products are the new fad as consumers increasingly look to switch to healthier choices. Now, this is what they are also looking for in their favourite summer treat — ice creams. There is a new breed of companies, like Get-A-Whey, Noto, Brooklyn Creamery, and Habbit promising health-conscious consumers guilt-free desserts, and consumers are lapping it up.

The growing trend has incumbents and domestic brands like Amul, Mother Dairy, Naturals also taking a shot at healthier variants of ice creams.But for a value-conscious market like India, these ice creams priced around Rs 85-135 for a 125ml cup may prove to be a challenge, when regular ice creams retail at as low as Rs 30.

Distribution is the other major challenge for these new age brands, with most currently operating via dark stores selling directly to customers or via Swiggy and Zomato. The key to win a market like India will require these startups to strengthen their offline presence to be able to compete with the likes of Kwality Wall’s and Amul.

