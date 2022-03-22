The Indian Philanthropy Report 2022: Govt, not private companies, doing the heavy lifting

According to the Indian Philanthropy Report published by global consultancy firm Bain and Company and strategic philanthropy foundation Dasra, the Indian government has done the heavy lifting when it comes to social spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged economies across the world. But, most of the world's ultra-rich saw their net worth rise during the pandemic. However, even after this, a new report shows that the rise in net worth did not keep pace with their philanthropy.

According to the Indian Philanthropy Report published by global consultancy firm Bain and Company and strategic philanthropy foundation Dasra, the Indian government has done the heavy lifting when it comes to social spending.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh for more details.