Tamil Nadu minister says Davos gave them opportunity to put state on the global map

Thangam Thennarasu, the Minister for Department of Industries, Tamil Nadu, said the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, which concluded on Thursday, gave the state government the opportunity to put Tamil Nadu on the global map.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan in Davos, he said the state has attracted interest from tens of companies in the three days he spent in Davos. "We have received a phenomenal response, I would say. We are here for the last three days and we are meeting quite a number of companies, roughly about say 40 to 50 companies we would have met. I would say each and every meeting is unique and really rewarding.”

He added, “In a larger perspective, this this has given an opportunity to put Tamil Nadu on the map; to make others understand the unique advantages of coming in investing in Tamil Nadu.”

On key focus areas Thennarasu said, “We are predominantly focused on manufacturing sectors. I would say a traditionally strong manufacturing base with respect to the engineering field, textiles, leather, and electronics, etc. We are also interested in the emerging technologies like FinTech or data centres.”