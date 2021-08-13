Tamil Nadu budget: Petrol price cut will put more money in pockets of working class, says state's finance secretary

After Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan presented his maiden budget on Friday, state's finance secretary S Krishnan said the decision to reduce the petrol price will put more money in pockets of working class.

"There is an elected government in Tamil Nadu that believes that they have to fulfill their promises. The petrol excise cut is benefitting about 2.63 crore two wheeler owners who have to pay at the pump on an everyday basis," finance secretary said.

Krishnan said the government is conscious about targeted universal basic income (UBI) scheme, which has been urged by economic experts across the world.

He said putting money into the pockets of people will boosts consumption overall and this is something that has been done world over, "So it is a one-off payment and that needs to be contrasted from the possible universal basic income concept which is being spoken about."

