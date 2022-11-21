Taking stock of India’s child adoption process, and the hurdles at play

India recently amended its Juvenile Justice Act to speed up the child adoption process. But the changes aimed at shortening timelines have been slow to deliver results.

Data from the central adoption resource authority shows that total adoptions have not risen above 5,000 a year for over a decade and have even slipped a little in the last few years.

As we hit the middle of November, which is globally celebrated as International Adoption Month, CNBC-TV18's Jescilia K takes stock of India's track record when it comes to adoption, and the hurdles at play.

Sahana is busy planning her next Youtube video… A full-time mother of two and part-time blogger runs a Youtube channel ‘Mom Story by Sahana’. Through the platform, she is trying to create awareness around child adoption.

Sahana and her husband Rishu Kumar have been open about their adoption journey from day one, she said.

Sahana added, "It is important to talk openly about such decisions. Being hush-hush about it is not the right move. You need support from your family, friends and all the dear ones in this journey."

The best way to get all of them on board will be by including your loved ones during the counselling sessions, she added.

Sahana and her husband decided to adopt and in less than two years they got their daughter home.

She recalls while the wait was worth it, at the same time she says that the wait period can be painful at the same time. She also runs Pragnaa association, which is actively involved in spreading awareness about adoption.

Adoption processes can take around 2 years. But due to COVID this period has been prolonged. The waiting period can now stand over 3-4 years. This delay is largely due to a shortage of staff and many pending cases in court.

Sahana, who continued to publish content during COVID, received a lot of feedback on how the whole process was getting delayed. "In the comment sections of my videos, I found many comments on illegal adoption and contact numbers were exchanged offering children for adoption. So, I reported to the cyber cell of Delhi Police and blocked all comments.” Many fall for such illegal ways of child adoption due to procedural delay and this can even lead to child trafficking.

She went on to add, "When things do not happen the way you expect them to then you look for shortcuts. It is human. I even created videos on such topics– to go legal and not succumb to such things."

The adoption figures in the country continue to linger around 3,000 since 2014. The adoption statistics by Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) showed that there were as high as 5,694 in-country adoptions in 2011-12 which dropped to 2,991 in 2020-2021.

In August this year, the Supreme Court asked the government to streamline the child adoption process after it was found that adoption is taking three-to-four years of waiting period.

From September 2022, in order to clear the adoption cases in court, the Juvenile Justice Act was amended — allowing district magistrates to issue adoption orders. But at present, this is facing teething problems – as these magistrates need to understand the different facets of the process and then pass an order.

Lucy Mathews, Program Coordinator of Catalysts for Social Action said, "The rules were amended to curtail the waiting period for adoption." She added, "In courts, there have been cases of adoption pending for two and three years. If you welcome this amendment on a positive note, it will bring a positive change. The amendment is asking the case to be disposed of in 60 days."

Where are the neglected children?

In February 2022, Lancet stated 19 lakh children have lost their primary caregivers due to COVID in India. Countering that claim, the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated 1.54 lakh such children have been registered – with 1.42 lakh children with a single parent, 492 abandoned children and 10,386 children who have lost both their parents.

According to UNICEF data in 2022, there are over 2.27 lakh children living in child-care institutions (CCI) in India. Mathews said, "During COVID we have heard about children being orphaned. But there were very few children who have turned to institutional care. This is because of the grants or funds given by the state and central government. It is time to check what has happened to these children. Are they in the safety net or are they with family or relatives who are really naturing adults? Only providing monetary support is not enough."

According to a survey by Children of India, many kids orphaned by the pandemic – who lost one parent or both – are struggling with hunger, dropping out of school or have joined the workforce. The NGO spoke to 3,825 children for the survey. Thangaperumal P, trustee, Children of India said, "The pandemic has enormously increased the vulnerability of children who lost one or both of their parents to multiple kinds of abuse/ exploitation, and many of them are struggling to cope up not only physically but also psychosocially with this situation. The Government and civil society organisations need to emphasise more on long term solutions for these children to assure them a life of safety and dignity."

According to UNICEF Report (before the pandemic), India has close to 30 million orphaned or abandoned kids. Lucy Mathews, Program Coordinator at Catalysts for Social Action said at times many abandoned children are left out of the adoption pool leaving due to many conflicting scenarios. Meanwhile, Lucy Mathews, Program Coordinator, Catalysts for Social Action suggested, "Children that do not fall under the definition of Juvenile Justice Act as orphans but are neglected children should also be taken into the adoption pool." There are kids whose parents end up in prison or abandon them and these children have no means to survive. Mathews feels these cases should be looked at carefully.

Even among people opting for adoption, age of the child plays a critical role. Santosh D Khopade, Counselor with one of government-run CCI says, "Adoption of children over the age of 6 is almost negligible. People should understand that these older kids can also adapt to the situations."

While many factors impact child adoption, the least parents expect is simplification of procedures for genuine parents, adds Mathews.

