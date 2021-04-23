  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos India
VIDEOS
India

Swabhiman Bharat: A success story of Gurukul Public School in UP’s Rae Bareilly district

Updated : April 23, 2021 03:50:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat has come at a crucial juncture for India’s economy. Network18's initiative – Swabhiman Bharat, presented by ITC focuses on stories of self-reliance, self-sufficiency, innovation and accomplishments that define India as a nation. One such story is of Pooja Mishra.

Mishra, who is an IIM graduate and worked in the United States with Infosys for nearly 6 years, went back to her native village Purasi in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly district to start a charitable English-medium school.

She started Gurukul Public School with just 28 students on board, and today she is providing free education to hundreds of children from underprivileged rural communities.

She aims to expand Gurukul Public School to other locations in the state in collaboration with the government and like-minded social entrepreneurs to further impact 1,00,000 children.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement