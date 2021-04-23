Swabhiman Bharat: A success story of Gurukul Public School in UP’s Rae Bareilly district

VIDEOS

India

Updated : April 23, 2021 03:50:36 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat has come at a crucial juncture for India’s economy. Network18's initiative – Swabhiman Bharat, presented by ITC focuses on stories of self-reliance, self-sufficiency, innovation and accomplishments that define India as a nation. One such story is of Pooja Mishra.

Mishra, who is an IIM graduate and worked in the United States with Infosys for nearly 6 years, went back to her native village Purasi in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly district to start a charitable English-medium school.

She started Gurukul Public School with just 28 students on board, and today she is providing free education to hundreds of children from underprivileged rural communities.

She aims to expand Gurukul Public School to other locations in the state in collaboration with the government and like-minded social entrepreneurs to further impact 1,00,000 children.