Swabhiman Bharat: A spotlight on culinary journey through Indian cuisine

Updated : March 20, 2021 06:55 PM IST

Indian food is a phenomenon that is loved by food connoisseurs, chefs, and food historians across the world.

Food has been an integral part of the Indian civilization. Absorbing and preserving the countries rich history and cultural phenomena on a plate and taking India’s renowned tradition of hospitality and warmth in all its dynamic glory is ITC Hotels.

Through a well-researched and carefully curated menu of legendry dishes, distinctive spices, and fine flavours ITC Hotels is showcasing Indian culinary gems on the global stage.

In this episode, ITC presents Swabhiman Bharat, a Network18 initiative as we celebrate India’s culinary heritage. Master Chefs from ITC hotels take us on a culinary journey through India.

Watch the accompanying video for more.
