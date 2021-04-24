Swabhiman Bharat: A look at the success story of SBI & Bajaj Auto

VIDEOS

Updated : April 24, 2021 05:26:37 IST

'Swabhiman Bharat', a Network18 initiative presented by ITC features Indian businesses that make Indians proud with an identity that the world looks up to. It looks at brands that have defined the way businesses operate in the country and have set standards for other brands to try and emulate.

In this episode, take a look at two companies that have been an integral part of the India story. Here’s the success story of India's largest bank, State Bank of India and two wheeler maker Bajaj Auto.