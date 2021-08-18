Supreme Court likely to get 9 new judges

The Supreme Court collegium is reported to have recommended nine names for appointment as judges to the apex court. The list reportedly includes Justice BV Nagarathna, who if appointed, could become the first female Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court collegium is reported to have recommended nine names for appointment as judges to the apex court. The list reportedly includes Justice BV Nagarathna, who if appointed, could become the first female Chief Justice of India -- but since this information is not officially shared, Chief Justice NV Ramana has slammed media for speculating over appointments.

Ashmit Kumar reports that out of the 9 recommendations, 3 are women judges.

Since September 2019, no new judge has been appointed to the apex court. The reported recommendations if approved by the collegium will help resolve the issue of bench strength. The current strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 24 as against a sanctioned strength of 34.

