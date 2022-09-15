Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022 honours 5 change agents who made India more equitable

Social Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for the last many years has been showcasing the stories of passionate and visionary individuals, the real change agents who are making India more equitable. This year five change agents are pioneering tech-driven social innovation models that have the potential to create impact at scale. They are turning rural women into entrepreneurs through e-commerce, helping the poor apply for government schemes using artificial intelligence, taking digital literacy to the most underdeveloped districts, enabling people with disabilities find jobs and tackling mountains of waste while giving the waste pickers a life of dignity.

Social Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for the last many years has been showcasing the stories of passionate and visionary individuals, the real change agents who are making India more equitable.

The last two years have been the most challenging period for the world in living memory. The pandemic's call to action is loud and clear - we need the broad shoulders of our changemakers to uplift more than half a billion Indians at the bottom of the pyramid and drive the India growth story with inclusivity and sustainability.

Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022, showcases the success stories of five such changemakers. Together, the five change agents are pioneering tech-driven social innovation models that have the potential to create impact at scale.

The five change agents are turning rural women into entrepreneurs through e-commerce, helping the poor apply for government schemes using artificial intelligence, taking digital literacy to the most underdeveloped districts, enabling people with disabilities to find jobs, and tackling mountains of waste while giving the waste pickers a life of dignity.

Watch the video for more.