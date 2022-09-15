    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsindia News

    Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022 honours 5 change agents who made India more equitable

    videos | IST

    Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022 honours 5 change agents who made India more equitable

    Profile image
    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Social Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for the last many years has been showcasing the stories of passionate and visionary individuals, the real change agents who are making India more equitable. This year five change agents are pioneering tech-driven social innovation models that have the potential to create impact at scale. They are turning rural women into entrepreneurs through e-commerce, helping the poor apply for government schemes using artificial intelligence, taking digital literacy to the most underdeveloped districts, enabling people with disabilities find jobs and tackling mountains of waste while giving the waste pickers a life of dignity.

    Social Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for the last many years has been showcasing the stories of passionate and visionary individuals, the real change agents who are making India more equitable.
    The last two years have been the most challenging period for the world in living memory. The pandemic's call to action is loud and clear - we need the broad shoulders of our changemakers to uplift more than half a billion Indians at the bottom of the pyramid and drive the India growth story with inclusivity and sustainability.
    Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022, showcases the success stories of five such changemakers. Together, the five change agents are pioneering tech-driven social innovation models that have the potential to create impact at scale.
    The five change agents are turning rural women into entrepreneurs through e-commerce, helping the poor apply for government schemes using artificial intelligence, taking digital literacy to the most underdeveloped districts, enabling people with disabilities to find jobs, and tackling mountains of waste while giving the waste pickers a life of dignity.
    Watch the video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng