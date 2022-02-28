Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student from Kharkiv says shelling on, bunkers jampacked

Children spending chilly nights under the open sky as they flee their homeland, women in tears as they ponder over the uncertainty of future - are some of the scenes one can see across Ukraine as Russian troops continue to expand their footprint. The Indian embassy has asked citizens stranded in Kyiv to leave for neighbouring countries to the west after curfew was lifted in the city. Nearly 13,000 Indian students are estimated to be still stranded in Ukraine.

Over 3 lakh people have fled Ukraine so far. Neighbouring nations like Poland and Hungary have been welcoming refugees. But, a higher influx could stretch their resources as well.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has asked citizens stranded in Kyiv to leave for neighbouring countries to the west after the curfew was lifted in the city.

Four union ministers will be travelling to Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and other neighbouring nations to oversee the evacuation efforts.

Nearly 13,000 Indian students are estimated to be still stranded in Ukraine.

Muzafar Ali, an Indian student in Kharkiv, told CNBC-TV18 that a majority of students are staying under the metro and bunkers with shelling going on.

"Majority of students are staying under the metro and bunkers for their safety. Many students are falling ill and fainting there as the bunkers and other hiding places are dirty and dusty. The bunker capacity is all filled by students. Shelling is still going on. A few minutes ago, too, there was shelling."

He said students on the eastern side of Ukraine still have no information about evacuation.

"The situation is pretty bad right now. The evacuation is happening on the western side of Ukraine but on the eastern side, it is not assured. As of now, we have no information about evacuation."

