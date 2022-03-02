0

Russia-Ukraine war: India pressing Russia and Ukraine to give safe passage to Indian nationals

By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
The big priority for the Indian government is to get a safe passage from Kharkiv. There are large number of Indian students still stuck there in bunkers.

Kharkiv was the area where the 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka died in shelling on March 1, 2022. Efforts are being made to speak to both Russia and the Ukrainian governments to get a safe passage also to bring back the mortal remains of this 21-year-old, which are in a morgue of a medical university in Kharkiv right now.
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: China won't impose sanctions on Moscow; 3rd World War will involve nuclear weapons, says Russia's foreign minister
The Indian foreign secretary has said that 60 percent of the total Indian citizens in Ukraine have been brought out of the country. The total number of citizens who have been brought back would be roughly around 7,000 and more than 1,377 citizens have been brought back in the last 24 hours alone. Six evacuation flights are operating. Indian Air Force flights have also taken off – three in number – and more would be activated.
Russia-Ukraine war: India shuts Kyiv embassy, opens camp office in Lviv
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.
