Russia-Ukraine war impact: Fertiliser subsidy likely to be doubled

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the fertliser subsidy is likely to be double of FY23 budget aim of Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that most likely in the current financial year, fertiliser subsidy payout on the part of the government is likely to be double of what has been kept in the budget. Rs 1.05 lakh crore is what has been kept in the budget and it is likely to settle somewhere around Rs 2 lakh crore.

These are estimates as of now. Given the way the Russia-Ukraine conflict is panning out and the fact that international prices are already on the high, all of this is going to have a severe impact in terms of the fertiliser prices in India.

During the last financial year, the government had kept a budget of around Rs 80,000 crore but ended up paying Rs 1.55 lakh crore, which was almost double.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das for more details.

