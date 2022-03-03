Russia-Ukraine war: Govt promises to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine in 3 days

The Indian government has promised to evacuate all Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine within 3 days.

Government made this statement before the parliamentary panel on external affairs. So far, 17,000 Indians have left Ukraine but not all 17,000 have been able to return yet. Nearly 4,000 Indian students have returned home so far. Around 3,000 students are estimated to be still in Ukraine.

Indian government has also rejects Russia 's claim that students were being held hostage by Ukranian forces. A 21-year old Indian student from Karnataka was killed in Kharkiv earlier this week.

