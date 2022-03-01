Russia-Ukraine war: Govt has concrete plans to rescue Indian students

Students in Kyiv have been asked to move towards the western parts of the country - to Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. The students are being evacuated to these nations on foot or by busses and then being put on Air India evacuation flights.So far 1800-2000 students have been brought back but 12,000 still remain stranded and their evacuation is now the priority.Students in Kyiv have been asked to move towards the western parts of the country - to Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. The students are being evacuated to these nations on foot or by busses and then being put on Air India evacuation flights.So far 1800-2000 students have been brought back but 12,000 still remain stranded and their evacuation is now the priority.

India is focusing on evacuating its nationals, particularly students, still stuck in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said after Russian forces mounted a mass assault by land, air, and sea on the former Soviet republic.

However due to heavy shelling, evacuations in Kharkiv have not yet started.

