Russia-Ukraine tension: Industry decodes impact on India's trade

To discuss the impact of the conflict on India's trade, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajay Sahai Director General & CEO of FIEO and Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

Bilateral trade between India and Ukraine has been rising steadily. India is Ukraine's fifth largest trade partner and the largest export market in Asia Pacific.

India's major export to Ukraine is pharmaceutical items. India also exports boilers, mechanical appliances, oil seeds, fruits, tea, coffee and spices among other items.

Ukraine exports sunflower oil to India. It also exports inorganic chemicals, plastics and chemicals among other items.

So what does Ukraine's recent conflict with Russia mean for trade between India and Ukraine? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajay Sahai Director General & CEO of FIEO and Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

