India which is the world’s largest rice exporter has banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent tax on exports of various grades of rice. All this in order to bring down prices in the local market. Vinod Kaul, Senior Executive Director at Rice Exporters' Association in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said the ban on export of broken rice has caused huge difficulty for the trade community.

The All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) on Tuesday said it has requested the government to allow exports of consignments for which the orders and advances were received.

Recently, India has imposed a 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice and also banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vinod Kaul, senior executive director at AIREA, said the ban on the export of broken rice has caused huge difficulty for the trade community.

Over a million tonne of rice export shipments are stuck at various ports across India with buyers refusing to pay the 20 percent levy over and above the pre-fixed price.

Kaul said the government earlier said that consignments for which shipping bills were made and the consignments which were handed over to the customs, only such consignments will be allowed to go through, "No other consignment is being permitted and that is causing a huge difficulty for the trade at the moment."

Further, he said AIREA is in touch with the finance, commerce ministry, and DGFT. AIREA has been representing our thoughts but so far there is no outcome.

