2021 saw thousands of children in India returning to school after a gap of nearly a year, but not all of them were able to come back. Some couldn't because they were not in the age-group that was allowed to return by the authorities and some were kept home by parents and guardians who did not want to risk the health of their children. CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta reports that this slow and haphazard resumption of schooling has come at a heavy cost for the children.

2021 saw thousands of children in India returning to school after a gap of nearly a year, but not all of them were able to come back. Some couldn't because they were not in the age-group that was allowed to return by the authorities and some were kept home by parents and guardians who did not want to risk the health of their children.

CNBC-TV18’s Shilpa Ranipeta reports that this slow and haphazard resumption of schooling has come at a heavy cost for the children.

Watch video for more.