Report says India's middle-class worst-hit by COVID; experts list ways to bridge the income gap

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : March 25, 2021 07:51 PM IST

It's been a year since India locked itself down to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We are once again in the middle of a surge in cases and a complete lockdown is seen largely as an ineffective option. The pandemic and the lockdown have hurt India's middle class the most according to a report by the Pew Research Centre.

India's middle class shrunk by a massive 32 million which is worse than China and accounted for 60 percent of the global retreat. Before COVID, 99 million people in India were classified as middle class. As things stand, that is down to 66 million.

Another working paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) turns the spotlight on income inequality between India's urban and rural areas.

The gap between 5 richest states and 5 poorest states have widened in the last few years. While millions have been lifted out of poverty, wages have been stagnating and even today, income in Bihar is just about 15 percent of those in India. For context, this is the same gap in income between the United States and India.

So, how can we set things right for India's middle class and bridge the income gap? Almost all states have reported their annual budgets which show that the scars of COVID-19 run deep and getting the economies back to where they were in 2019 will be an uphill task to say the least. To discuss this, Archana Shukla spoke to Rakesh Kochhar, senior researcher at Pew Research Center; Sriram Balasubramanian, author & economist and Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings.