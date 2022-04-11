Reckitt Benckiser CEO Exclusive: See difficult cost environment for next year

CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan caught up with Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, and asked him about innovation and India Inc, as well as inflation.

“As far as we, as a company, go, it is a much more resilient company. It is a very challenging time but the company was better prepared for this going in than it would have been - hadn’t we done the work over the course of last two years. So we will see how it works itself out but the reality is that, it is going to be a difficult cost environment, no question for the next year,” he said.

“What we are seeing right now is actually quite structural and will take time to work through,” he added.

“We see India as a very big source of innovation not just for India but also for a lot of the emerging markets. Our team here have found this balance between scarcity and finding ways through it in a way that makes them very innovative,” he said.

