Recent meetings between India, US helped relax situation, brought focus back on Indo-Pacific issues: CSIS

A reminder to US that India’s monthly Russian oil imports are equal to what Europe imports in an afternoon, USA's dependence on India to thwart the Chinese challenge in the Indo-Pacific, but refusing to reveal how it would react to India buying S400 Air Defense Systems from Russia - these are the three main takeaways from the 2 + 2 dialogue between India and United states yesterday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar met their American counterparts in Washington and discussions were held on a host of issues including COVID, climate action and of course the Russia-Ukraine war.

Richard M Rossow, Senior Adviser at CSIS in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said it was important for India-US to refocus attention on Indo-Pacific issues.

He said, “We thought there would be a lot more pressure applied on Russia-Ukraine but as we saw from the conversation and from the joint announcement that came out afterwards, they did kind of relax and refocus the attention on Indo-Pacific issues which is really where we have a stronger strategic overlap. So I am happy it ended up in that place.”

Brahma Chellaney, Strategic Affairs Expert said some signals from Biden administration caused concern to New Delhi but believes that trajectory of India-US relationship is going smoothly.

