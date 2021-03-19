Quad leaders share vision of sovereign, resilient and stable Indo-Pacific region: Australian Envoy Farrell

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : March 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST

Last week the leaders of the Quad nations -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australia's PM Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshi-Hide Suga -- came together for the grouping's first summit.

At that crucial meeting, the four leaders discussed the framework for an open and free Indo-Pacific. The other key issue on their agenda was the battle against COVID-19 and the vaccination push.

To discuss the key takeaways from the summit, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Barry O'Farrell, the Australian ambassador to India.