  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos India
VIDEOS
Economy

Quad leaders share vision of sovereign, resilient and stable Indo-Pacific region: Australian Envoy Farrell

Updated : March 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST

Last week the leaders of the Quad nations -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australia's PM Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshi-Hide Suga -- came together for the grouping's first summit.

At that crucial meeting, the four leaders discussed the framework for an open and free Indo-Pacific. The other key issue on their agenda was the battle against COVID-19 and the vaccination push.

To discuss the key takeaways from the summit, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Barry O'Farrell, the Australian ambassador to India.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement