Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a detailed interaction with top government secretaries on India's 2047 vision. The big message was that government departments need to step up efforts on employment generation, skill building and decriminalizing minor offences and constantly look at global benchmarks while making policies.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra to know more on the meeting that took place on April 2, 2022.

