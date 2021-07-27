Pegasus spyware: List expands to include biggest industry veterans

VIDEOS

India

Updated : July 27, 2021 10:17:19 IST

It has now emerged that the spyware made by Israel's NSO group was used for snooping not just Indian politicians, lawyers and journalists but also some of India's biggest industry veterans could potentially have been targeted using the Pegasus spyware.

From aviation to telecom to oil and gas to the mutual fund (MF) industry - the list is a long one. Over 142 names on the Pegasus list have been verified by the Wire so far. It is now understood that names of industry veterans including Ajay Singh, CMD of SpiceJet was there on that list. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's number too appeared in the list of 2019.

BC Tripathi, former head of GAIL who joined Essar as non-executive chairman could potentially have been targeted as well. His number appeared on the list after he became the head of GAIL. Officials from LIC, Gujarat Narmada Valley Corporation, at least 5 senior executives from the MF industry including companies like Franklin Templeton, DSP Blackrock, Motilal Oswal may have been put on the surveillance as well.

Businessmen who are facing probes such as Vikram Kothari of Rotomac Pens and former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran were found on that list as well. The Wire also said that the phones of these people were not submitted for forensic auditing and therefore they cannot confirm whether they were actually snooped upon but their numbers did appear on the list which was shared, CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra reported.