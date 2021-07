VIDEOS

Updated : July 26, 2021 22:47:30 IST

It has now emerged that the Pegasus spyware, made by Israel's NSO Group, was used for snooping not just on Indian politicians, lawyers and journalists but also serving bureaucrats and senior police officials.

The West Bengal government has setup a two-judge commission to look into the Pegasus snooping scandal even as Opposition continues to disrupt parliament over the issue, reports Parikshit Luthra.