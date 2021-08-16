Pegasus row: Experts slam govt for creating panel and citing national security threat in affidavit to SC

The central government has promised to create an expert panel on the Pegasus snooping row to dispel what it called "wrong narrative" around the issue.

The government filed its affidavit before the Supreme Court in the Pegasus case. More than 100 Indian citizens including 2 Union ministers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, several activists and journalists were allegedly snooped on using a spyware called Pegasus developed by Israel's NSO group.

In its affidavit, the government told the court today that it can't be compelled to declare whether the software was procured or used citing a threat to national security. However, the petitioners rejected the proposal claiming a response on the procurement and use of the software will not be a threat to national security.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, cyber law expert Pavan Duggal said, "I don't think panel is the best way forward because panel at best is the creature of the government. The panel how so independent it is going to be, it is only going to be a mouthpiece of what the government wants the narrative to be told to the people at large. You can't come under the umbrella of national security and say because of national security I am doing lot of things and I will be absolutely mum. Merely creating a body, which has got no sanctity in the eyes of law that still is not going to convince a large number of people including the judiciary."

Sanjay Hegde, senior Advocate of Supreme Court, said, "National security is often a mantra, which is tossed around in all kind of situations. Even if you release a person on bail, it will have national security implications. However, where is the matter of national security when world-over the news is coming out that Pegasus was deployed in a host of countries, it affected the phones of people like the French President and of Imran Khan. The list shows that at least 150 cases of infections exist in India then the question is who is responsible for that? You can't merely use national security as a cloak for everything."