Parliament passes bill to link voter ID with Aadhaar; experts weigh in

The Election Laws Amendment Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday has been passed in the Rajya Sabha today despite strong criticism by opposition parties.

The bill proposes to link voter ID with Aadhaar to prevent multiple enrolment but also mentions that those not having Aadhaar will not be denied voting rights. However opposition parties fear the proposed law will disenfranchise millions who don't have Aadhaar and will also lead to profiling of voters.

To discuss the bill, CNBC-TV18 spoke to SY Quraishi, Former CEC; Retired Major General Anil Verma, Head of Association for Democratic Reforms and Apar Gupta, Executive Director of Internet Freedom Foundation.

