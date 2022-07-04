Our journey on inclusion is far from over, says Zainab Patel of Pernod Ricard India

Anuradha SenGupta speaks with Zainab Javed Patel of Pernod Ricard India and author Parmesh Shahani about corporate India’s efforts to accept, include, support and celebrate LGBTIQ+ folk in The Media Dialogues.

In June, Pride Month was celebrated across India. Since 2018, when the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, it ushered in an era of change in the lives of many in the LGBTQ community. So how accepting have we become of people with transgender and non-binary gender identities? How supportive are we of gay, lesbian and bisexual people? And specifically, what have corporate India’s efforts on diversity and inclusion achieved, especially on this count?

Anuradha SenGupta speaks with Zainab Javed Patel of Pernod Ricard India and author Parmesh Shahani about corporate India’s efforts to accept, include, support and celebrate LGBTIQ+ folk in The Media Dialogues.

Watch video for more.