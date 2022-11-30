Optimistic India can build consensus on key issues with G20 Presidency, says UN Resident Coordinator

India will take over the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, at a time of great geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Plans are afoot to hold over 200 meetings across 20 Indian cities over a one-year period, which will culminate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in September next year.

The big idea would be to promote the brand India and its tourism potential to the world. Among India’s priorities during the G20 presidency, addressing concerns on high inflation and recession, resuscitating sustainable development goals, showcasing India’s digital infra, lifestyle for the environment, stability of food, fuel, and fertilizer supply chains, and consensus on debt relief will be among the priority areas.

To discuss this forward, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Ambassador Mohan Kumar, former chairman of Research and Information System for Developing Countries, and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

Sharp said, "I would like to say, it's no secret that this G20 comes at a time of great turmoil. The country is facing the ongoing triple planetary crisis, the impacts of the Ukraine war, crises in terms of food and fertilizers and debts, debt crises, and such. So I think that actually, India is, in fact, possibly the best place country to take on such a challenge at this moment in time.”

He added, "It is not going to be easy by any means. But we are optimistic that India we will be able to, to build consensus on key issues that will help get us through this really, really difficult period, and unpredictable period coming ahead."

