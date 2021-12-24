Omicron threat: States start reimposing restrictions; check out details

Indian states have started reimposing restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the omicron variant. Night curfew has been imposed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP) from 11pm till 5am. Karnataka has come up with restrictions on parties and mass gatherings from December 30 to January 2 in view of COVID-19 scenario. There are many more such restrictions that have come in from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat as well.
