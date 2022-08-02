Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy said entrepreneurship is the only way to effect change and solve poverty and unemployment in the country. Speaking virtually at an event organised by News18 where Murthy was awarded the News18 Amrit Ratna Samman, he thanked successive governments for encouraging and being active catalysts of the progress that the IT industry has achieved.

Murthy said, “When I was working in Paris during the early 70s, I was transformed to a determined, compassionate capitalist. I wanted to conduct an experiment to prove that the only way a country can remove poverty is through creation of jobs with good income and this is possible only through entrepreneurship. My first company Softronics was a failure and Infosys was the second."

He added, “No country can make impressive strides in any industry unless there is a very harmonious relationship amongst the entrepreneurs and the business on the one hand and the politicians and bureaucrats on the other hand. So I am very grateful to the governments.”