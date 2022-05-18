Northeast India unlikely to get big relief from incessant rains for next few days: Skymet

Incessant rains have triggered landslides in several parts of Assam in which 8 people have died so far. The rains have also cut off rail and road connectivity to neighbouring states. The met department has forecasted the pre-monsoon deluge to continue for a few more days and expects water levels to rise further along the Brahmaputra.

Incessant rains have triggered landslides in several parts of Assam in which 8 people have died so far. The rains have also cut off rail and road connectivity to neighbouring states. The met department has forecasted the pre-monsoon deluge to continue for a few more days and expects water levels to rise further along the Brahmaputra. Security forces have launched rescue and relief operations in 26 worst affected districts where 4 lakh people are estimated to have been displaced.

The impact of the deluge in Assam is being felt in its neighbouring states- the governments of Mizoram and Tripura have been forced to ration fuel for now. The governments have capped fuel consumption for two-wheelers at Rs 200 per vehicle per day, while three-wheelers can fill fuel for Rs 300 and four-wheelers for Rs 1000 per day.

It's not just the Northeast that has been battered due to torrential rains, many parts of Bengaluru are flooded after torrential rains. Met department has issued both orange and red alerts for parts of Karnataka. Several low-lying areas in Bengaluru are inundated with water and 2 people have died so far.

Even as rains continue to batter some parts of India, the India Meteorological Department has warned that a fresh spell of heatwave is likely to prevail over the Northwest and Central India from Thursday. Heatwave conditions are very likely over isolated pockets of North Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, South Punjab, South Haryana and several parts of Rajasthan over the next few days.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, GP Sharma, President of Skymet said India is in the changeover phase and this phase always spells problems for Northeast India.

“India is in the changeover phase. Monsoon has already arrived over parts of Andaman Sea and adjoining regions. So this changeover phase always spells problems for Northeast India which has been under flood situation for last couple of days.”

He doesn’t expect any big relief for Northeastern states at least for the next few days.

