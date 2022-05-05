No power shortage currently; expect to receive 5 lakh tonnes of imported coal by May-end: Punjab State Power Corporation

The shortage of coal across many states has further exacerbated power shortage concerns. India is witnessing electricity shortage which is at its peak compared to the past six years. The centre has blamed states for being slow to respond to peak power demand. It has urged states to revive imported coal-based power units and clear dues of power producers to help them buy more coal.

The shortage of coal across many states has further exacerbated power shortage concerns. India is witnessing its worst electricity crisis in six years.

The centre has blamed states for being too slow to respond to peak power demand. It has urged states to revive imported coal-based power units and clear dues of power producers to help them buy more coal.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Baldev Singh Sran, Chairman & MD of Punjab State Power Corporation, said the state faced shortage only between April 26 and 29. However he added that Punjab is seeing an increase in power demand by 32 percent.

“As of now there is no shortage of power in Punjab. We faced power shortage only between April 26 and 29 as two of our thermal plants developed a snag and took 3 days to revive. However definitely there is an increase in demand in April by 32 percent.”

According to Sran, all thermal plants in Punjab have less than 6 days of coal. He added that the state government has ordered 5 lakh tonnes of imported coal and will receive it by May end.

“There are issues on the coal front. Presently all our thermal plants have coal for less than 6 days. The coal is being supplied but to meet the future demand indigenous coal from Coal India is required. As far as imported coal is concerned, Punjab has already gone for tendering and 5 lakh tonne has been ordered which we will receive by end of May and start using it from June.”

Watch video for more.