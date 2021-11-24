Niti Aayog launches SDG Urban Index & Dashboard 2021-22

The index is an attempt to localise sustainable development goals (SDG) & ensure progress at national, state, union territory & local levels.

Niti Aayog has released it's inaugural 'SDG Urban Index & Dashboard 2021-22' The index is a result of the collaborative efforts of Niti Aayog-Giz & BMZ, under the Indo-German development cooperation.

It is an attempt to localise sustainable development goals (SDG) & ensure progress at national, state, union territory and local levels. The index ranks 56 urban areas on 77 SDG indicators, across 46 targets of the SDG framework.

The data is sourced from official sources like National Family Health Survey, National Crime Records Bureau, Unified District Info System for Education, various ministries & other government data sources.

SDG framework was first released in United Nations in 2015, with 17 SDG goals that include no poverty, zero hunger, gender equality & clean water and sanitation. For each SDG, the urban areas are ranked on a scale of 0-100.

Watch the video for more.