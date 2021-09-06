Navy's busiest airbase INS Hansa celebrates Diamond Jubilee

INS Hansa celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on Sep 5, 2021. The naval jet flight was set up at Coimbatore in 1958 with Sea Hawk, Alize & Vampire Aircraft. It was later commissioned as INS Hansa on Sep 5, 196.

Dabolim airfield was taken over by the navy in April 1962 after Goa's liberation. INS Hansa was then shifted to Dabolim in June 1964.

INS Hansa is the Navy's busiest airbase and largest in terms of operational aircraft. It currently operates over 40 military aircraft and clocks an average of over 5,000 hours of yearly flying.

The air station also handles domestic and international flights 24x7, with an average of 29,000 flights per year.

INS Hansa is home to the Indian Navy's frontline air squadrons, INAS 310 with DO-228 AC, INAS 315 with LRMP AC IL-38SD, INAS 339 with AEW Kamov-31 helicopter, INAS 303 and INAS 300 with the supersonic carrier-borne MiG 29K fighters and INAS 323 with ALH Mk III helicopters.

It will soon operate Boeing P8I LRMR AC with the commissioning of INAS 316.

The base has provided aid in the form of search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, flood relief, community activities and Vande Bharat flights.