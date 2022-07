Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched seven new digital services while addressing an event in Gandhinagar to celebrate Digital India Week.

One of the seven services is "Meri Pehchaan", a national sign-on service to access various applications.

The Meri Pehchaan initiative is based on 3 government platforms – Jan Parichay, e-Pramaan and DigiLocker — and will act as a single-point gateway for accessing multiple services.

