Mutant COVID strain: Here is how major airports in India are gearing up

Updated : December 22, 2020 12:46 PM IST

With fears of a new mutant COVID-19 strain rising, multiple countries have already moved to ban flights to and from some countries along with additional safety protocols.

India on Monday banned all flights from the United Kingdom (UK) till December 31. “Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours),” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a tweet.

States across India have implemented stricter rules for international passengers. CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma gets details on the measures undertaken by different major airports in India.