Mumbai undergoes overnight makeover ahead of G20 event – Here’s a ground report

As part of India taking over the G20 presidency for a year, Mumbai has hosted a three-day meeting of the development working group between the 13th and the 15th of December.

The run-up to this meeting saw many parts of the city undergo a face-lift overnight — resulting in a total bill that exceeded Rs 25 crore. But CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora reports that while Mumbaikars appreciate the make-over, not everyone is happy that it takes a foreign delegation's visit for the BMC to do its job.

In a few areas, hawkers were removed from the streets... potholes were filled up... broken pavements were repaired.. and a few roads were even washed. But these are temporary. The BMC has admitted that this was a drive to protect Mumbai's image — including how living conditions in the city are perceived. So entire slums were hidden from view.

