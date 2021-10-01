Mumbai schools to reopen: Ground report on schools’ preparedness

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as schools in Mumbai are set to resume physical classes for standard 8-12 from October 4. CNBC-TV18’s Archana Shukla visited some of these schools to understand the preparedness, efforts, and willingness to resume physical classes.

A student can attend school only with the parents' consent and attendance is not compulsory, the guidelines said. If any student has symptoms such as fever, cold, shortness of breath, redness of eyes, swelling of fingers, hands and joints, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, then she or he should be taken to a healthcare facility immediately.

All the teachers and other staff must be vaccinated before a school starts, the SOP said. Thermal scanning of each student should be done daily at the time of entering the school.

While prolonged closure impacted education overall, the disruption was more pronounced for students in budget private schools, which cater to the lower-middle-income segment.

