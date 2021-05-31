Monsoon likely to hit South West coast around June 3: IMD

VIDEOS

India

May 31, 2021

One of the important cues that the Indian markets will be looking at is how the monsoon pans out this year. According to Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) 2021 monsoon forecast, the monsoon is likely to hit the South West coast around June 3.

“There are certain criteria for declaring onset of monsoon over Kerala. Main is the rainfall; there are 14 stations and it should rain over minimum number of station and that has not happened in the last 2 days. Also other criteria like wind condition, South West means the winds should be minimum at the Kerala post. But nevertheless, the coming prospective looks very good and there will be gradual increase in the rainfall from tomorrow onwards and by June 3 it will arrive over Kerala and subsequently the advance up to Maharashtra coast and other area will speed up,” IMD’s RK Jenamani told CNBC-TV18.

IMD had earlier forecasted May 31 as monsoon onset. Jenamani also clarified that a delay of 2-3 days in Kerala will not result in a delayed monsoon in Mumbai or Konkan.

“2-3 days delay here (Kerala) does not mean Goa and Mumbai will be delayed. After June 3 the monsoon will be gaining momentum and hence I hope at least West coast and the adjoining peninsula, the progress will be in the normal range,” he said.