Monsoon likely to be weak in first half of June: Skymet

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the country is likely to receive normal monsoon in 2022, the initial few numbers are not heartening. Monsoon arrived over Kerala 3 days ahead of scheduled date of June 1 but has been weak with nearly 50 percent deficiency.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, GP Sharma, President of Metrology & Climate Change at Skymet said things are not looking rosy for monsoon in first half of June. He added that pacific conditions for monsoon are good but the disappointing part is Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) which continues to be on the poorer side.

“The pacific conditions for monsoon are good but the disappointing part is Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), that continues to be on the poorer side and is not showing any signs of improvement. The first week of June is going to be a deficit, there is no major system forming. So under these conditions the monsoon is not going to advance rapidly, nor is it going to perform well. So it is not looking very rosy as far as the initial days are concerned, that is the first half of June.”

Sharma said conditions may become a little better after 3-4 days in the west coast but still there will be deficiency for first half of June.

“The first week of monsoon was under par. Whatever rainfall we are getting it is more of a pre-monsoon pattern which we see. You see some thunderstorm, lightening but there is not much of rainfall. However the conditions may become a little better after 3-4 days, especially in the west coast. So Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka after 3-4 days may get some rains but it will still be deficient.”

IMD had earlier said that the country is likely to receive 103 percent rain of a long-term average period (LPA) this year.

According to Sharma, farmers in Maharashtra should wait for sowing or for preparing their land for monsoons.

“Farmers in Maharashtra should wait for sowing or for preparing the land for the rains because they are not going to come soon. Spot rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra is possible but that is more of a pre-monsoon pattern.”

