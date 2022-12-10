Mission Swachhta aur Paani: A Jan Andolan for sanitation security

A joint initiative of Reckitt and Network18, Mission Swachhta aur Paani, is a movement that calls for equality of gender, ability, class, and caste in the sanitation ecosystem. It aims at pushing for clean hygienic toilets as it is a public appeal for the right to dignity and an effort towards creating behavioural change at a national level.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised Mahatma Gandhi’s dream and launched the Swachh Bharat Mission, which is aimed at making India an open defecation free nation and at spreading awareness about the importance of sanitation.

The campaign is a Jan Andolan for sanitation security and awareness building mission for the right to dignity.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday praised Network18 and Reckitt for championing a national cause with its Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign. She also appreciated the channel’s vision to make water conservation a nationwide campaign.

For the entire show, watch the accompanying video